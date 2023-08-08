ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 118,069.7 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel exports of B30 and greater in June, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 8. Biodiesel imports were at 139,086 metric tons in June.

The 118,069.7 metric tons of biodiesel exported in June was up when compared to both the 106,744.2 metric tons exported in May and the 82,796.7 metric tons exported in June 2022.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately five countries in June. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 112,064.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,590.3 metric tons and Germany at 203.5 metric tons.

The value of biodiesel exports reached $215.18 million in June, up from both $197.79 million the previous month and $168.88 million in June of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first six months of 2023 reached 440,230 metric tons at a value of $795.5 million, compared to 341,411.3 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $598.37 million.

The 139,086 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater imported in June is up when compared to both the 119,073.4 metric tons imported in May and the 50,043.6 metric tons imported in June 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately six countries in June. Germany was the top supplier of biodiesel to the U.S. at 82,741.5 metric tons, followed by Canada at 41,891.2 metric tons and South Korea at 41,891.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $227.98 million in June, up from both $196.7 million in May and $93.23 million in June 2022.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first half of this year reached 795,252.1 metric tons at a value of $1.39 billion, compared to 358,227.1 metric tons imported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $564.41 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.