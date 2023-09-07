ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. biodiesel production capacity fell by 169 MMgy between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in August. The number of biodiesel plants fell by 13.

The EIA data indicates that the U.S. had 59 biodiesel plants with a combined 2.086 billion gallons of production capacity as of the beginning of this year, compared to 72 facilities with a combined 2.255 billion gallons of capacity as of the same time last year.

Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 2, which is located in the Midwest, contains the highest number of biodiesel plants at 33, down from 37 last year. PADD 1, located along the East Coast, has 10 facilities, down from 14 last year. PADD 3, located along the Gulf Coast, has nine facilities, down from 12 last year, The number of facilities in PADD 5, which includes the West Coast, dropped from nine in 2022 to seven in 2023. PADD 4, the Rocky Mountain Region, had zero biodiesel plants in both years.

Despite four plants that closed in PADD 2 between 2022 and 2023, capacity increased by 17 MMgy. Capacity also increased by 6 MMgy in PADD 5 despite two plant closings. Capacity fell by 34 MMgy in PADD 1 and by 157 MMgy in PADD 3.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.